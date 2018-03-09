Kennedy Catholic rolls by Propel Andrew



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa (WKBN)-The Kennedy Catholic boys started their state title defense on the right foot Friday night as the Golden Eagles topped Propel Andrew 73-26.

KC shutout the Panthers in the first quarter, going on a 17-0 run to start the game.

Propel’s first points wouldn’t come until halfway thru the 2nd quarter.

Isaac Herster and Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for KC with 17 points each while Matia Acunzo had 16, and Maceo Austin added 15.

The Golden Eagles advance to face either Union or North Clarion in the second round of the PIAA Class A state tournament on Tuesday night.