“Laughing” Louis Q. Lopez Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – “Laughing” Louis Q. Lopez, age 73, departed this earth on Friday, March 9, 2018.

This vibrant man lived life to the fullest. He was a fantastic cook, the lead singer in a merengue band and served six years in the U.S. Army.

He was born on October 14, 1944, to Jesus Vasquez and Gloria Lopez.

He leaves to cherish his memory his adoring wife, Lucy Lopez; son, Frank Lopez; daughters, Maryanne Calderon, Idalia Lopez and Angie Lopez; siblings, Jose Rodriguez, Robert Rodriguez, Gloria Martinez and William Rodriguez; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home on Thursday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of service from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Conley and Vanden Berg Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 14 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



