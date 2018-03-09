Linda L. Beatty Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Linda L. Beatty, 82, of Champion, passed away Friday morning, March 9, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 24, 1936 in Fairmont, West Virginia, a daughter of Lawrence H. and Bessie C. (West) Sandy.

Linda was educated in West Virginia and then she enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict.

Later in her adult life she worked as an educational aide for the Warren City Schools for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

She married William I. Beatty on December 9, 1960. They shared almost 17 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death June 3, 1977.

Linda was a member of the Leavittsburg Baptist Church and she was an avid reader.

She is survived by three children, Robert A. (Carla) Bauserman, of Fredericktown, Ohio and Barbara F. and Donna J. Beatty, of Champion. She also leaves behind a grandson, Trent Bauserman, of Woodstock, Virginia and two great-grandchildren, Blake and Erica.

Besides her husband, Linda was preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, in the chapel at the Champion Township Cemetery.

Linda will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband immediately following funeral services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that material contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in her memory.

Arrangements for Mrs. Beatty are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.