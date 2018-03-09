Mary V. Pierce Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary V. Pierce, age 96, was called to Heaven on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Nursing Home.

She was born October 23, 1921 in Nelsonville the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Catherine A. (Young) Thompson.

Mary worked at the former Murphy Mart as a clerk for seven years and was a 1938 graduate of Nelsonville High School.

Survivors include a sister, Helen (Allen) Bishop of Rootstown; two granddaughters, Kimberly (Richard) Lewis of Reading, Pennsylvania and Jeri (Michael) Cosma of Kensington; a grandson, Thomas (Dara) Redfern of Kensington; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Dixie Blake of Kensington and several nieces and nephews

A son, Gary Allen Pierce on August 28, 1972; a brother, Wesley R. Thompson and Albert L. Pierce also preceded her in death.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Ben DeMar, who was a close friend officiating.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the services from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Thank you to Auburn Skilled Nursing and Alliance Hospice for all your support and care for Mary.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



