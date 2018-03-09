Officers at Penn State Shenango will soon carry overdose reversal drug

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Penn State Shenango is enjoying spring break now but when classes resume next week, there will be a change meant to protect students, staff and even visitors.

It’s a beautiful campus with 500 commuter students. It’s quiet — no one would figure there could ever be a problem. But now Penn State Shenango will be ready, should anyone have a drug overdose.

“Five years ago, if you’d have asked me if this is something that we would be thinking about, I would’ve said, ‘You’re crazy,'” said Director of Student Affairs Jammie Clark. “But looking at how fast this epidemic is growing, it’s a scary thing to think about.”

The small campus is being treated just like the 23 other campuses in the Penn State system. Police officers will carry the opioid reversal drug naloxone. The drug can help save a person’s life during an overdose.

“We were certified through the Red Cross to carry the naloxone. All full-time officers here at Penn State Shenango were certified,” said PSU Police Chief Anthony Budris.

They were certified in both the spray and syringe treatments.

The naloxone will be kept at the police department. A state grant is paying for it as part of the Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to put 60,000 naloxone kits in all of the commonwealth’s 67 counties.

“In this day and age, it’s important to be thinking about these things,” Clark said. “We’ve been lucky here to not have many of those issues but as a university, we need to just be on the forefront, thinking about these issues.”

Penn State Shenango has three full-time officers who walk across campus. Police at University Park have had the naloxone for three weeks.

“We’re here to help,” Budris said. “If we need to use it, we’re trained for it and we’ll be the first to respond here on campus and if we need to use it, we’ll use it and do our best for whoever needs help.”

The naloxone has been ordered and Penn State Shenango is just waiting for it to arrive.

