Police: Man stopped in Mercer County heading to NY with $10K in stolen cigarettes

A search of the car uncovered 165 cartons of cigarettes

By Published: Updated:
Cigarettes

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County stopped a man on Interstate 80 and found hundreds of packs of cigarettes and fraudulent credit cards.

According to a police report, state police pulled over Alassane Sow, 25, of Columbus just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

A search of the car uncovered 165 cartons of cigarettes with an Ohio tax stamp on them and five fraudulent credit cards, according to the report.

Sow was charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes, access device fraud and false ID to law enforcement.

.

 

 

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s