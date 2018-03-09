Police: Man stopped in Mercer County heading to NY with $10K in stolen cigarettes

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County stopped a man on Interstate 80 and found hundreds of packs of cigarettes and fraudulent credit cards.

According to a police report, state police pulled over Alassane Sow, 25, of Columbus just before 8 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 for a traffic violation.

A search of the car uncovered 165 cartons of cigarettes with an Ohio tax stamp on them and five fraudulent credit cards, according to the report.

Sow was charged with possession of untaxed cigarettes, access device fraud and false ID to law enforcement.