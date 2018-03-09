Report: Browns to acquire WR Jarvis Landry from Miami

Cleveland Browns Football - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple published reports say the Browns are set to acquire Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry in a trade.

In the deal, the Dolphins reportedly receive a draft pick in both 2018 and 2019.

Last season in Miami, Landry led the National Football in receptions with 112 and racked up 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Landry was a 2014 second-round draft pick, and has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards in his first four seasons in the league.

The deal cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday March 14th.

