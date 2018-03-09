Salem to highlight businesses owned by women

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Women will be in the spotlight Saturday in Salem.

The Salem Second Saturday Program will highlight businesses in the city that are owned by women.

In addition to focusing on female-owned businesses, there will also be a historical program about the role women have played in the city along with information on how women can get started in business.

Many discounts, entertainment and other events are planned. For a complete list go to the Salem Second Saturday Facebook page.

The Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Salem Partnership started Second Saturday to promote local businesses.