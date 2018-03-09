Salem to highlight businesses owned by women

Several events and programs are planned

By Published: Updated:
The Salem Second Saturday Program will highlight businesses in the city that are owned by women. 

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Women will be in the spotlight Saturday in Salem.

The Salem Second Saturday Program will highlight businesses in the city that are owned by women.

In addition to focusing on female-owned businesses, there will also be a historical program about the role women have played in the city along with information on how women can get started in business.

Many discounts, entertainment and other events are planned. For a complete list go to the Salem Second Saturday Facebook page. 

The Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Salem Partnership started Second Saturday to promote local businesses. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s