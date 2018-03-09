Sharon rolls past Valley in state playoffs

Ethan Porterfield launches a three during Sharon's win over Valley Friday night.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa (WKBN)-The Sharon Tigers grabbed their 21st straight win of the season Friday night as they cruised past Valley 72-45 to advance to the second round of the PIAA Class 4A state tournament.

The Tigers stormed out of the gates, holding the Vikings to just 7 first quarter points.

Ethan Porterfield led the way for Sharon with 17 points while Tristan Ballard had 14, Elite Williams added 13 and Ramell Askerneese chipped in 11.

Sharon moves to 24-2 on the season with the win and will face either Indiana or Johnstown in the second round of the state tournament Tuesday night.

