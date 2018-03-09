Snow showers will end overnight

Snow showers wrap up overnight with better weather this weekend.

Snow showers will wrap up overnight as better weather pushes in for the weekend.  There is still a chance for a burst of snow with isolated showers through the early part of the night.  A quick coating will be possible.  Temperatures will fall toward 20 by morning.

Better weather Saturday and Sunday with more sunshine.  Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Looking for more snow showers next week with below normal temperatures.  Warming up late in the week.

