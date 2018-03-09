Student accidentally shoots self at Kentucky high school

It happened at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a student accidentally shot himself Friday morning at a high school in Kentucky.

A statement from Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says it happened at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.

No one else was injured, and Lexington Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said police were informed that the student was hospitalized with an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.

Deffendall said the student will face charges of possessing a weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

She said the school is not in lockdown because the threat has been removed.

