HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The opioid epidemic is now affecting man’s best friend.

The Trumbull County Dog Pound says its shelter is completely filled, and it’s staying that way.

The pound only has 14 kennels for the dogs, and it’s constantly filled to capacity.

Workers say addicts sometimes abandon their pets when they’re put in prison or go into treatment.

You can find photos of the adoptable pets on the pound’s website.

It’s located at 7501 Anderson Ave., Warren, OH.