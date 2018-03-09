Want to be part of film crew? Training session offered in Boardman

Kenny Chaplain will teach a course on being part of a film crew

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to learn how to become part of a film crew, you’ll have the opportunity this weekend.

Kenny Chaplain said he has over 20 years experience in the movie industry. He says he’s worked on around 50 movie sets in his life.

Chaplain even wrote a book on being an assistant director and a part of a film crew.

This weekend, he’s teaching a course on it.

“Before I created this company, the only training that those in the industry had was on the job. You’re literally thrown into the fire, and you sink or swim, and a lot of people sink,” said Chaplain.

Fred D’Amico, from the Youngstown Regional Film Commission, said five movies could potentially be made in the area this year.

“We’re looking at ‘Unhinged,’ ‘Awakening Soul,’ ‘Roadkill McGillicutty,’ ‘The Tempering’ and ‘The Token,” he said.

Unlike the last movie that was filmed in Youngstown, D’Amico said he’d like to see a lot more local people filling spots on set.

“I could tell you it was probably about a list of 38 people, and that’s a list of 38 people you can pull from for 12 different departments. Let’s say, how many were actually available, able and ready to work? We need to grow our workforce,” he said.

The film crew workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Michael Alberini’s in Boardman.

More information on the sessions and tickets is available on the event’s Facebook page.

