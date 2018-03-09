William E. Mullane Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – William (Bill) Mullane, age 92, died on Friday, March 9, 2018.

William was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 17, 1925.

He enlisted into the U.S. Navy on April 5, 1943 and was assigned to the US California, a battleship that had been sunk at Pearl Harbor but was raised, salvaged and put back into service. He left the service in April of 1946. During his service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal.

He worked as a lab technician and electrician for Induction Heating Corporation. In 1964, he moved to Warren, Ohio and worked at Taylor Winfield as a lab manager.

He married, Adelaide Petrik and they were married for 64 years. Adelaide died on February 9, 2017.

In addition to his wife, William was preceded in death by his sister, Doris and brothers, Thomas, Frank and Ed.

He leaves behind sons, William (Patricia Latham), James (Tina Mullane) and Daniel (Francine Mullane); three grandchildren, Matthew, Justin and Nicholas Mullane and his brother in-law, Thomas and sisters in-law, Eleanor Petrik and Jane Mullane.

William was a volunteer at his church, St. Pius X, served as an usher and member of the church’s Mens Committee. He also worked and was a board member with Saint Vincent DePaul Society.

Calling hour will take place Thursday, March 15, 2018 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at McFarland –Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio 44481.

In accordance with his wishes a celebration of William’s life will take place 6:45 – 9:00 p.m. following visitation at the ITAM 29, 625 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Trumbull Art Gallery, P.O. Box 888, Warren, Ohio 44482.

Arrangements are entrusted to McFarland-Barbee Family Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, 330-393-9621. Please visit www.McFarland-BarbeeCares.com to send condolences, and order flowers.