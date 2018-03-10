2 firefighters hurt on the job in Youngstown, both in hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two different house fires in Youngstown left two firefighters in the hospital Saturday.

One house fire on the west side started around 7 p.m. on Manhattan Avenue.

Youngstown Fire Department Batallion Chief John O’Neill said the firefighter was on the first floor putting out flames when he fell through.

“One of the firefighters got banged up, he went through a floor. Got a shoulder injury at least, so right now I think we have it under control, we’ll take it from here,” he said.

The firefighter was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with what they think could be a dislocated shoulder.

Neighbors of the home say the house is vacant. A cause is still under investigation.

Another firefighter was in a house on the north side of the city when he too fell through the floor from the top story all the way to the basement.

His mask got dislodged during the fall and he took in smoke.

O’Neill says he had swelling through his tracheal tube so he was put under for treatment.

We’re told he is still in the hospital getting treated.