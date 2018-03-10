89-year-old man beat up during home invasion in Glenmoor

GLENMOOR, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a home invasion in Glenmoor that led to an 89-year old man being flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital Friday.

On a Facebook post, St. Clair Township police said they responded to a call of a robbery around 3 p.m. along State Route 267 at Lisbon Street.

Police have arrested 48-year-old Robert Stevens in connection with the robbery — they say additional charges are pending further investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, but police say he is listed in critical condition at the hospital after surgery Friday night.

“We arrived. Did find an elderly 89-year-old male lying on the dining room floor, very badly beaten,” said Sgt. Detective Scot Mick.

Detective Mick says the victim is still in a medically induced coma.

Police also note that they walked into a gruesome scene at the house.

The Facebook post says police do not believe anyone else was invovled with the incident.