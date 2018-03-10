Beverly J. Slezyak Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Beverly J. Slezyak, 82, passed away at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the St. Elizabeth Health Center following a brief illness.

Beverly was born in Warren, Ohio on March 28, 1935 the daughter of James and Dorothy (Goff) Pollock.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and retired in 1993 from Packard Electric Company where she was a tow motor operator for 33 years.

She enjoyed horse races, bowling and especially cherished the time spent with her grandchildren.

Many years ago she was a member of the Niles Women of the Moose.

Beverly is survived by three children, Gloria (Mark) Williams of Lubbock, Texas, David Slezyak of Girard and Shirley (Robert) Grant of Niles; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) Miller, Shannon Slezyak, Jeremy (Amanda) Williams and Rachel Williams; four great-grandchildren, Gabby, Blake, Vance and Harper and brother, James Pollock of Oklahoma.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Joseph Slezyak whom she married August 20, 1956 and who died on December 25, 1986 and a brother, Edward Ray Pollock.

Calling Hours will be Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

Service of Christian Burial will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 14.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



