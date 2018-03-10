Canfield’s Crawford wins 2nd straight State Title; Stein & DelGarbino also State Champs

Three Valley wrestlers captured State Championships Saturday: David Crawford, Tyler Stein, and Jack DelGarbino

By Published: Updated:
Canfield's Crawford wins 2nd straight State Title; Stein & DelGarbino also State Champs
Canfield Senior David Crawford won his second straight State Wrestling Championship Saturday. (Courtesy: Dean Conley)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior David Crawford has done it again.

For a second straight year, Crawford is an individual State Wrestling Champion. He defeated Akron SVSM’s David Heath, 5-3 in the 182 pound weight division.

Crawford’s teammate, junior Tyler Stein also captured a State Championship at 220 pounds. Stein won his match, 7-3 and finished the year with a 46-3 record. It’s the first time in Canfield history that two wrestlers won State Championships in the same year.

Girard junior Jack DelGarbino joined that list of Valley State Champions Saturday. DelGarbino capped off a dominant season with a first round pin of Steubenville’s Tyler Ely, just 38 seconds into the match. DelGarbino finished his season a perfect, 49-0 record and is the school’s first ever State Champion.

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s