Canfield’s Crawford wins 2nd straight State Title; Stein & DelGarbino also State Champs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior David Crawford has done it again.

For a second straight year, Crawford is an individual State Wrestling Champion. He defeated Akron SVSM’s David Heath, 5-3 in the 182 pound weight division.

Crawford’s teammate, junior Tyler Stein also captured a State Championship at 220 pounds. Stein won his match, 7-3 and finished the year with a 46-3 record. It’s the first time in Canfield history that two wrestlers won State Championships in the same year.

Girard junior Jack DelGarbino joined that list of Valley State Champions Saturday. DelGarbino capped off a dominant season with a first round pin of Steubenville’s Tyler Ely, just 38 seconds into the match. DelGarbino finished his season a perfect, 49-0 record and is the school’s first ever State Champion.