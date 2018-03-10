Carmelo Thomas Maddamma Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 celebrated by Pastor Russ Adams at the Fox Funeral Home, for Carmelo Thomas Maddamma, 72, whom passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, with his family by his side.

Carmelo was born February 8, 1946 in Youngstown, son of Luciano and Angeline DiIulio Maddamma.

He was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, then worked at Plaza Lumber and the construction field. Carmelo also worked as a mechanic and worked for Passarelli Brothers Towing for a period of time. He had an eclectic love of music, which he listened to all the time.

Carmelo leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Norma Lucansky of Youngstown; brother, Hugo “Duke” Maddamma of Niles; nephews, Jason Hanuschak of Youngstown and David (Tonia) Hanuschak, Jr. of Newton Township and several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; as well as many cousins.

Besides his parents, Carmelo was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine E. Bigley and three brothers, Gino, Vincent “Jimmy” and Carmelo Maddamma.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 17 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Carmelo’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suit 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256 or online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences online to the Maddamma family.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



