Catherine A. Basich Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Catherine A. “Kay” Basich, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Kay was born on September 30, 1923 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Ruth Cvetkovich Basich.

She worked in the meat department at Loblaw’s and Century 21 until her retirement.

Kay was a wonderful cook and embraced her Croatian heritage.

She was a member of STS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, where she worked tirelessly at various church functions, cooking and making homemade noodles. She was a member of the Daughters Association of STS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and also a member of the Croatian Pensioneers.

She was a kind soul and a good daughter, sister, friend, and neighbor.

Kay leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother, John; nephew, Chuck; life-long friends, Olga, Victoria, Ruth and her Goddaughter, Debra.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Basich and her fiancé, Andrew Botsco.

The family has entrusted Kay’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

There will be no calling hours but there will be a memorial service held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21 at the Paisley House, 1408 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, 44509, celebrated by Fr. Joseph Rudjak.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Paisley House for their care and compassion of Kay through her stay.

