Christine “Chris” Merriwether Huff Obituary

AKRON, Ohio – Funeral service will be Monday, March 19, 12:00 Noon, at the St. Andrews A.M.E. Church. for Mrs. Christine “Chris” Merriwether Huff, 74, Akron, who departed this life on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Summa Medical Center in Akron.

Mrs. Huff was born September 6, 1943, in Jackson Tennessee, a daughter of Calvin Smith and Hazel L. Fingers.

She was a home caregiver and homemaker.

She leaves her husband, Lee Huff, Sr.; children, Gaile A. Smith, Eric, Darrell, Terrance, Latoya and Tamekia Merriwether, Lee Huff, Jr. and Audrey Madison; siblings, Jacquelin Peterson and Marylin Nelson-Carter, 23 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles “Chucky” Smith and two grandchildren, Antoinette and Anthony Smith.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.