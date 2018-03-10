Coach Laughlin is excited about the prospects in East Liverpool

The Lady Potters will play against Martins Ferry in the opener.

By Published: Updated:
East Liverpool Potters High School Softball

2018 East Liverpool Softball Primer
Head Coach: Kathy Jo Laughlin
Record: 6-11

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Third baseman Lindsey Baker may be gone but the Lady Potters return a bevy of experience letter winners including seniors Maddy Brown, Hannah Newlin and Maliea Waite. Also the team will have Shaylin Stovall, Delanie Smith, Hunter Chaney and Jetta Dunlap all back in the fold.

First-year head coach KJ Laughlin likes what she sees out of her bunch, “We have a big pool of talented girls that have joined the softball program (recently) – full of heart and drive to learn. We’ve added a junior varsity team to our program. We’re rather young which is our greatest weakness but is also our greatest strength. We’re enthusiastic (about this). We have a new coaching staff, with a new team outlook and coaching styles.” East Liverpool gets underway against Martins Ferry.

2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – Martins Ferry (DH), 12
Mar. 26 – at Edison, 5
Mar. 28 – Edison, 5
Mar. 30 – at Wellsville, 5
Mar. 31 – at Southern Local (DH), 11
Apr. 2 – Buckeye Local, 5
Apr. 3 – at Brooke, 5
Apr. 4 – at Buckeye Local, 5
Apr. 6 – Wellsville, 5
Apr. 7 – at East Palestine, 12
Apr. 9 – at Steubenville Catholic Central, 5
Apr. 11 – at Beaver Local, 5
Apr. 13 – Beaver Local, 5
Apr. 16 – Indian Creek, 5
Apr. 18 – at Indian Creek, 5
Apr. 19 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 5
Apr. 21 – at Bellaire (DH), 12
Apr. 23 – Brooke, 5
Apr. 24 – Oak Glen, 5
Apr. 28 – at Weir (DH), 12
May 2 – Buckeye 8 Championships, 5

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s