Coach Laughlin is excited about the prospects in East Liverpool

2018 East Liverpool Softball Primer

Head Coach: Kathy Jo Laughlin

Record: 6-11

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Third baseman Lindsey Baker may be gone but the Lady Potters return a bevy of experience letter winners including seniors Maddy Brown, Hannah Newlin and Maliea Waite. Also the team will have Shaylin Stovall, Delanie Smith, Hunter Chaney and Jetta Dunlap all back in the fold.

First-year head coach KJ Laughlin likes what she sees out of her bunch, “We have a big pool of talented girls that have joined the softball program (recently) – full of heart and drive to learn. We’ve added a junior varsity team to our program. We’re rather young which is our greatest weakness but is also our greatest strength. We’re enthusiastic (about this). We have a new coaching staff, with a new team outlook and coaching styles.” East Liverpool gets underway against Martins Ferry.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – Martins Ferry (DH), 12

Mar. 26 – at Edison, 5

Mar. 28 – Edison, 5

Mar. 30 – at Wellsville, 5

Mar. 31 – at Southern Local (DH), 11

Apr. 2 – Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 3 – at Brooke, 5

Apr. 4 – at Buckeye Local, 5

Apr. 6 – Wellsville, 5

Apr. 7 – at East Palestine, 12

Apr. 9 – at Steubenville Catholic Central, 5

Apr. 11 – at Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 13 – Beaver Local, 5

Apr. 16 – Indian Creek, 5

Apr. 18 – at Indian Creek, 5

Apr. 19 – Steubenville Catholic Central, 5

Apr. 21 – at Bellaire (DH), 12

Apr. 23 – Brooke, 5

Apr. 24 – Oak Glen, 5

Apr. 28 – at Weir (DH), 12

May 2 – Buckeye 8 Championships, 5