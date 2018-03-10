Darmetrus “Mr. CEO” Lebrone North Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 20 at the Martin Luthern Church, 420 Clearmont Avenue, for Mr. Darmetrus “Mr. CEO” Lebrone North, 38, Youngstown, who departed this life on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. North was born January 16, 1980, a son of Ernest Terry, Sr. and Hallie North in Youngstown.

He was a seasonal worker for the Canfield Fairgrounds and was CEO of T.T.U. Entertainment.

He leaves his parents; children, Diandra, Dereon, Darold North and Darmetrus North, Jr., Destina Smith and Ayden Lingenfelter; siblings, Jamell and Jerron North, Ladonna, Lashonda, LaToya, Lorenzo, Lamont, Ernest Deshawn, Katherine Terry, Ernest Terry, Jr. and Levar Williams; his fiancée, Kym McGeorge and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded by his grandparents, Clarence “JD” and Jessie Mae North.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



