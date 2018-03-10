Donald A. Maffitt Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Donald A. Maffitt, Sr., 83, of Champion, entered into eternal rest 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at home, with his loving children by his side.

He was born July 11, 1934 in Howland, the son of Thomas Keats and Mabel (Ulrich) Maffitt and lived in the area all his life.

Don was a graduate of Howland High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he worked in anti-aircraft missile maintenance.

He worked for Copperweld Steel for 33 years and was also a 55-year landscaper.

A life member of the Champion Fire Department, he was one of 15 men who started the Bolindale Fire Station in Howland.

A 32nd degree Mason, he was a 50-year member of Masonic lodges in both Warren and Youngstown.

He was a 12-gallon blood donor with the American Red Cross and enjoyed football, basketball, the Ohio State Buckeyes, auctions and his winter home in Florida.

He is sadly missed by his three children, Denise (Doug) Connor of Conyers, Georgia, Donald A. Maffitt, Jr. of Howland and Doreen (Paul) White of Garretttsville; seven grandchildren, Cassie (Jody) Carter, Kyle Maffitt, Marissa, Hannah and Dominic White and Michael and Breanna Slater and two great-grandchildren, Hunter and Caleb Carter.

Preceding him in death are his parents and three brothers, Delbert, Rollin and Eldon Maffitt.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Bill Sprague officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 15 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 16 at the funeral home.

Burial with full military honors will follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Jeannie King, in care of Alexis Rygalski (#AlexisStrong), 424 Wilson-Sharpsville Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

A special thanks to his two nieces who were prominent in his caregiving, Field General Janice Bruner and Corporal Karen Arnold, with special thanks also to Lisa Slater.