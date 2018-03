If you are reading this on the WKBN mobile app, click here for all videos.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli hosted the first ever Lunch with a Leprechaun at Mill Creek Park.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The event includes beer tastings, Irish dancers, live music, and food.

All the proceeds from the beer sales will go to Autism programs in the valley.

Tickets to the event have sold out.