East Liverpool crime activity: Victim says she was attacked by woman wearing rubber gloves

Wednesday, February 28

12:25 p.m. – 800 block of Green Ln., police were called to investigate the theft of public utility services.

Thursday, March 1

5:08 p.m. – 100 block of Alton St., police were called to check on a house in which a door was standing open. Police said the house was in shambles and had been abandoned for some time. No one was found inside or around the home.

6:16 p.m. – 600 block of Bradshaw Ave., Travis Keener, 31, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police received a report of a suspicious man standing on a street corner, looking around while he was talking on a phone. Police said when an officer questioned Keener, he ran. The officer hit Keener with a taser after he kept running and arrested him. Keener told police he ran because he had a warrant for his arrest, according to a police report. Police said he had a needle and bag of white powder that he said was “fake drugs.”

Friday, March 2

5:27 p.m. – 100 block of Jennings Ave., Edward Morris, 21, cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. Officers noted in their report that they have a history of Morris being involved with drugs in the city.

Saturday, March 3

8:13 p.m. – 700 block of Wilbert Ave., a woman reported that she was attacked by an acquaintance who broke into her apartment wearing rubber gloves and saying she was “about to clean house.” The victim said her attacker was upset because she hadn’t returned her bed that she let her borrow. She said the suspect owed her mother money, and she wasn’t returning the bed until she received that money. Police questioned the suspect, who said the woman stole her pillow.

Monday, March 5

8:37 a.m. – 1000 block of Florence St., a landlord reported that his fridge, stove and microwave were taken from one of his rental properties after he evicted the tenants. He said the theft occurred on February 16, but he forgot to make a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

