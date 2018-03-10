Ferris B. Thomas Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ferris B. Thomas, age 79 died at 8:50 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Essex of Salem II.

He was born July 27, 1938 in Jellico, Tennessee, the son of the late Dave and Elvie (Moore) Thomas.

Ferris worked for General Motors and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Doug DeMar officiating.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 11, from 12 – 1:00 p.m.

A private burial will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens in Minerva.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com