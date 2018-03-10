Game of the Week interview: LaBrae’s Chad Kiser



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae topped Champion 56-41 in the Division III District Final at Warren Harding High School Friday night.

Tyler Stephens led all scorers with a game-high 21 points and 9 rebounds. Aaron Iler added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Logan Kiser also had a big night with 11 points in the victory.

Following the win, LaBrae Head Coach Chad Kiser joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

LaBrae improves to 24-1. The Vikings advance to face Canton Central Catholic in the Division III Regional Semifinals Wednesday at 6:15 at Canton Fieldhouse.