Game of the Week interview: Lakeview’s Ryan Fitch

Following a 72-59 win over Struthers in the Division II District Championship game, Lakeview Head Coach Ryan Fitch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside

Following a 72-59 win over Struthers in the Division II District Championship game, Lakeview Head Coach Ryan Fitch joined Chad Krispinsky courtside.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview topped Struthers 72-59 in the Division II District Final Saturday at Boardman High School.

It is the Bulldogs’ first District Title since 2001.

Lakeview placed five players in double figures in the victory. Daniel Evans led the way with 18 points. T.J. Lynch added 17, while  A.J. McClellan finished with 15. Jeff Remmick tallied 12, while Drew Munno added 10 in the victory.

Lakeview improves to 20-6 overall. The Bulldogs advance to face the winner of Lake Catholic/Villa Angela-St. Joseph in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday at 6:15 PM at the Canton Civic Center.

