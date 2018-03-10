Herman Louis Leukhardt Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Herman Louis Leukhardt, age 97, of E. Jamestown Road, Greenville passed away Saturday evening, March 10, 2018 in St. Paul’s.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on October 16, 1920 a son of Louis A. and Anna (Goetsch) Leukhardt.

He was a 1939 graduate of the former Penn High School and furthering his education at Toledo Meat Cutting School and Penn State College in agriculture.

On October 15, 1941 Herman married the former C. Genevieve Moats, she passed away March 21, 2014; they had been married for 73 years.

Throughout his life, he was self employed, operating and owning an excavating business along with various other businesses in the Greenville area with the help of his wife. Many people relied on him to repair and make parts for machinery when no one else could fix them. In recent years, besides repairing things, he very much enjoyed blacksmithing. He also enjoyed sharing his knowledge with anyone interested in learning the art.

He was a member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, New Castle Consistory, Shriner’s in Erie, Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club where he helped lay the ground work for the club and was the club’s resident blacksmith through the July 2017 show and was a 32nd degree Mason F&AM #424.

He is survived by a daughter, Judy Leary and her husband, David of Jamestown; five grandchildren, Dr. Erin E. Leary Pararas and her husband, George of Marblehead, Massachusetts, Commander Ryan Leary and his wife, Sara of USN Yokosuka, Japan, Dr. William Leukhardt and his wife, Ashley of Richfield, Ohio, Brenda Tuttle and her husband, Joe of Las Vegas, Nevada and Milade Saieh Ault and her husband, Dean of Naples, Florida; 11 great-grandchildren, Aeton Pararas, Silas Leary, Judson Leary, Alyssa Leukhardt, Nathanial Leukhardt, Julia Leukhardt, Morgan Tuttle, Tyler Tuttle, Zoey Tuttle, Isabella Ault and Noah Ault. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son, Herman L. Leukhardt, Jr. and four siblings, Evelyn Hintz, Geraldine Crosby, Harold Leukhardt and Robert Leukhardt.

As per Herman’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Inurnment will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, P.O. Box 168, 4026 Route 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown.