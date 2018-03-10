Janice O. (Wyss) Lane Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Janice Ora (Wyss) Lane, 88, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at The Haven in Beloit.

Janice was born in Hubbard, Ohio on September 25, 1929 to the late Florian and Freda (Owen) Wyss.

She graduated from Goshen High School in 1947 where she met her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Lane. They joined hearts February 5, 1949, sharing 63 devoted years together prior to his passing on July 21, 2012.

Janice was employed by the West Branch School District in food services and later retired along side her husband as owner and operator of the Quaker City IGA in Beloit and “L” Corner Market in Damascus.

Janice was a lifelong member of Bethel United Church of Christ where she served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, joyfully participated in the handbell and church choirs and faithfully served and organized bereavement luncheons. Together with Don they belonged to the True Followers Fellowship Class.

Janice was also a member of the Mile Branch Grange and the Damascus Historical Society.

Survivors include three sons, Dennis (Darlene) Lane of Beloit, Richard (Mary) Lane of Mountaintop, Pennsylvania and Barry (Beth) Lane of Salem; three daughters, Linda (Jim) Buttermore of Columbiana, Jill (Tim) Bahler of Dalton and Judy (Rex) Spaulding of Lake Milton; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Gloria Kurena, Darylene McLaughlin and Bonnie Smith.

Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Roger and David Wyss.

Janice enjoyed daily walks admiring God’s creation, playing the piano, cooking and baking for others and listening to heart-stirring music. What she loved most was time spent with her family and honoring her Lord. She will be remembered for her kind heart and unconditional love. Her faith is a testament to the many lives she has touched. Her spirit was beautiful and always displayed with a smile.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Bethel United Church of Christ with Rev. Allen Kahler officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the church two hours prior to service on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 from 10:00 – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery in Beloit.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Tim and Sheila Pendleton and The Haven staff for their loving devotion to Janice the past two and a half years. Thank you to Alliance Hospice for tenderly meeting her comfort needs and to the home caregivers Jennifer, Diane and Cindy for maintaining joy in her home.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Haven, 19690 Middletown Road, Beloit, Ohio 44609 or Bethel United Church of Christ, 25701 Buck Road, Beloit, Ohio 44609.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest book online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring. (330) 938-2526.