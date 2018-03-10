Kenneally & Caldrone set to lead Ursuline

2018 Ursuline Softball Primer
Head Coach: Michael Kernan, 17th season
Record: 17-8
Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead
Senior starter Jordyn Kenneally (Alderson-Broaddus signee) has compiled 41 career victories and a .421 batting average through her first three years. Junior Gia Caldrone (Fairmont State commit) led the Irish in hitting as a sophomore in 2017 with a .464 average. Sophomore Emma Ericson hit for a .333 average while posting a 6-3 mark on the hill and accumulated a 1.97 ERA. Junior shortstop Destiny Goodnight led Ursuline with 15 steals a year as she batted .390. Also returning is sophomore OF Macey Ross and junior 1B Jenna O’Hara. Coach Kernan points to his two stars as his strengths – Kenneally and Caldrone – but “we also have a strong returning group (around them) plus a very solid incoming class. This year, the Lady Irish has been bumped up to Division 2 due to the competitive balance adjustment. We’ll have some inexperience to manage after losing two experienced seniors.”
Ursuline saw their post-season run end a year ago in a heartbreaking 9-8 loss against Springfield in the South Range District Sectional Championship. The loss in the Sectionals ended their 11-year string of trips to the District round.
2018 Schedule
Mar. 24 – vs Kirtland at Poland North Elementary, 1
Mar. 24 – at Poland, 3
Mar. 26 – Padua Franciscan, 4:30
Mar. 27 – Howland, 5
Mar. 28 – at Fitch, 5
Apr. 3 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)
Apr. 4 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)
Apr. 5 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)
Apr. 6 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)
Apr. 9 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5
Apr. 11 – at Mooney at Field of Dreams, 4:30
Apr. 13 – at Springfield, 5
Apr. 14 – Geneva, 10
Apr. 14 – Edgewood, 4
Apr. 16 – at Canton Central Catholic, 5
Apr. 18 – LaBrae, 5
Apr. 20 – at Akron Firestone, TBA
Apr. 21 – at Akron Firestone, TBA
Apr. 24 – South Range, 5
Apr. 26 – at Warren JFK, 5
Apr. 27 – at Edison, 5
Apr. 28 – vs. Nordonia at Newton Falls, 1
Apr. 28 – at Newton Falls, 3
May 1 – Beaver Local, 5
May 2 – Champion, 5
May 4 – Bristol, 5
May 7 – at Boardman, 5