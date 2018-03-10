Kenneally & Caldrone set to lead Ursuline

2018 Ursuline Softball Primer

Head Coach: Michael Kernan, 17th season

Record: 17-8

Coach’s Thoughts on the Season Ahead

Senior starter Jordyn Kenneally (Alderson-Broaddus signee) has compiled 41 career victories and a .421 batting average through her first three years. Junior Gia Caldrone (Fairmont State commit) led the Irish in hitting as a sophomore in 2017 with a .464 average. Sophomore Emma Ericson hit for a .333 average while posting a 6-3 mark on the hill and accumulated a 1.97 ERA. Junior shortstop Destiny Goodnight led Ursuline with 15 steals a year as she batted .390. Also returning is sophomore OF Macey Ross and junior 1B Jenna O’Hara. Coach Kernan points to his two stars as his strengths – Kenneally and Caldrone – but “we also have a strong returning group (around them) plus a very solid incoming class. This year, the Lady Irish has been bumped up to Division 2 due to the competitive balance adjustment. We’ll have some inexperience to manage after losing two experienced seniors.”

Ursuline saw their post-season run end a year ago in a heartbreaking 9-8 loss against Springfield in the South Range District Sectional Championship. The loss in the Sectionals ended their 11-year string of trips to the District round.

2018 Schedule

Mar. 24 – vs Kirtland at Poland North Elementary, 1

Mar. 24 – at Poland, 3

Mar. 26 – Padua Franciscan, 4:30

Mar. 27 – Howland, 5

Mar. 28 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 3 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)

Apr. 4 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)

Apr. 5 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)

Apr. 6 – at North Myrtle Beach, SC (TBA)

Apr. 9 – St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

Apr. 11 – at Mooney at Field of Dreams, 4:30

Apr. 13 – at Springfield, 5

Apr. 14 – Geneva, 10

Apr. 14 – Edgewood, 4

Apr. 16 – at Canton Central Catholic, 5

Apr. 18 – LaBrae, 5

Apr. 20 – at Akron Firestone, TBA

Apr. 21 – at Akron Firestone, TBA

Apr. 24 – South Range, 5

Apr. 26 – at Warren JFK, 5

Apr. 27 – at Edison, 5

Apr. 28 – vs. Nordonia at Newton Falls, 1

Apr. 28 – at Newton Falls, 3

May 1 – Beaver Local, 5

May 2 – Champion, 5

May 4 – Bristol, 5

May 7 – at Boardman, 5