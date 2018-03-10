Lakeview tops Struthers; Bulldogs win first District Title since 2001

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview topped Struthers 72-59 in the Division II District Final Saturday at Boardman High School.

It is the Bulldogs’ first District Title since 2001.

Lakeview placed five players in double figures in the victory. Daniel Evans led the way with 18 points. T.J. Lynch added 17, while A.J. McClellan finished with 15. Jeff Remmick tallied 12, while Drew Munno added 10 in the victory

Kevin Traylor and Ryan Leonard led the Wildcats with 16 points apiece in the loss. Struthers ends the season with a record of 15-11.

Lakeview improves to 20-6 overall. The Bulldogs advance to face the winner of Lake Catholic/Villa Angela-St. Joseph in the Division II Regional Semifinals Thursday at 6:15 PM at the Canton Civic Center.