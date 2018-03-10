Magestro scores 29, Kennedy Catholic girls cruise to First Round win

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated Portage, 66-34 Saturday in the PIAA Class A First Round at Sharon High School.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to an early lead and went into halftime up, 33-15. Sophomore Malia Magestro led all scorers with 29 points. She hit three triples and went 8-10 from the free throw line.

Freshman Olivia Schuller chipped in 13 points for Kennedy Catholic.

With the win, the Golden Eagles advance to play AC Valley next Wednesday in the second round.