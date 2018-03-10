New Pennsylvania program provides grants for training workforce

PA Smart will make grants available to businesses for training and apprenticeship programs

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the program is designed to help residents get skills needed for middle-class work.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pennsylvania has a new program designed to help companies train and build a skilled workforce.

The program PA Smart will make grants available to businesses for training and apprenticeship programs.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the program is designed to help residents get the skills they need to get good middle-class jobs.

“This initiative is going to help increase the number of skilled workers in this region. It’s also gonna help keep the number of workers available for businesses who are trying to create these new jobs all around Pennsylvania.”

