Phantoms fall to Bucs

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN)-Scoreless through all 60 minutes of regulation, it took just 25 seconds of overtime for the game-winning goal as the Youngstown Phantoms (26-18-5-1, 58 points) fell to the Des Moines Buccaneers 1-0 Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. The loss simultaneously snapped Youngstown’s four-game winning streak and Des Moines’ five-game losing streak.

Youngstown had several great chances in each period, but Des Moines goaltender Roman Durney (26 saves) stood tall on opportunities in the first and second by Mike Regushand stopped Matt Barry on a breakaway early in the third. Phantoms netminder Ivan Prosvetov (22 saves) made his best saves in the second period during a net-front scramble but was able to keep things scoreless. “I thought there were a lot of chances,” said Phantoms Head Coach Brad Patterson. “The fans may not have been treated to a lot of goals, but they were treated to a terrific display of goaltending at both ends.”

In overtime, Nic Werbik stole a pass near his own blue line and went on the breakaway. Walking right down the slot, he beat Prosvetov with a wrist shot from the hashmarks for the only goal of the game.

By virtue of earning the standings point for getting to overtime and the Madison Capitols’ loss to the Fargo Force tonight, the Phantoms magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to 11. Youngstown will remain in second place in the Eastern Conference, now four points ahead of the third-place Muskegon Lumberjacks.

Youngstown will hit the road for the final road trip of the season, a five-game span that begins in Wisconsin Friday night with the first of two against the Green Bay Gamblers. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05pm Eastern, and the game will be broadcast on HockeyTV.

COURTESY: YOUNGSTOWN PHANTOMS