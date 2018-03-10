Player of the Game: LaBrae’s Tyler Stephens



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s Tyler Stephens was named Player of the Game for his play in the Vikings’ 56-41 win over Champion in the Division III District Finals Friday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 9.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Stephens ended the game with 21 points and 9 rebounds, helping lead the Vikings to the Division III Regionals next Wednesday at 6:15 PM against Canton Central Catholic at the Canton Fieldhouse.