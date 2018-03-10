Player of the Game: Lakeview’s Daniel Evans

Evans finished with a game-high 18 points, including five three-pointers in the victory

By Published:
Lakeview's Daniel Evans was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs' 72-59 win over Struthers in the Division II District Finals.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s Daniel Evans was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs’ 72-59 win over Struthers in the Division II District Finals Saturday evening.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 10.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Evans finished with a game-high 18 points, including five three-pointers, helping the Bulldogs advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals against Villa Angela-Saint Joseph Thursday at 6:15 PM in Canton.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s