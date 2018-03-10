Player of the Game: Lakeview’s Daniel Evans



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s Daniel Evans was named Player of the Game for his play in the Bulldogs’ 72-59 win over Struthers in the Division II District Finals Saturday evening.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on March 10.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Evans finished with a game-high 18 points, including five three-pointers, helping the Bulldogs advance to the Division II Regional Semifinals against Villa Angela-Saint Joseph Thursday at 6:15 PM in Canton.