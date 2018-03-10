Snow returns for the workweek

Alexis Walters Published:

A QUIET BUT COLD END TO THE WEEK
A stretch of sunny, dry days is upon us. The normal high temperatures this time of year is 43°, we are sitting about 6 degrees cooler than that for Sunday.

TUESDAY’S SNOWFALL
The morning commute on Tuesday brings snow showers and cloudy skies.
The snow will linger into Wednesday, and then tapers off. At this time, models are not in agreement with how much snow we will see by the end of the weather event.
It is still a few days away- but as rounded number, expect around an inch of snow, or slightly above, by the time the snow ends.

WEEKEND WARMUP
By Thursday, we see a jump in temperatures to the 40s. We continue the climb through St. Patrick’s Day, to the upper 50s.
Saturday comes with the chance for some rain showers.

THE 7 DAY FORECAST IS HERE

