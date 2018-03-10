Violet June Jones Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Violet June Jones, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana following a lengthy illness.

Violet was born April 22, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio to Even and Pearl Parker Evans.

She was a longtime resident of Youngstown before moving to New Waterford and later to Columbiana.

She was a 1949 graduate of Youngstown’s South High School.

She spent her life working as a homemaker.

She was a mother with a heart of gold who enjoyed being around her family, cooking and making holidays special.

Violet is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Jones; three sons, James Patrick Jones of Columbus, Jeffrey (Karen) Jones of Girard, Pennsylvania and David (Shannon) Jones of East Palestine; three daughters, Debra (David) Mizen of Boardman, Karen Papania of East Palestine and Sally Curran of Saint Petersburg, Florida; a sister, Pearl Evans of North Lima; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, March 14 prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.