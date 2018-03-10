West Middlesex boys win 13th straight, advance to Second Round

The Big Reds advance to play Conemaugh Township next Wednesday

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The West Middlesex boys basketball team defeated Springdale, 70-37 Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A First Round at Sharon High School.

The Big Reds set the tempo early and went into halftime with a 25-14 lead.

Junior Casey Mild led the way with 20 points, while Marshall Murray added 14 points. Jake Bowen scored 11 points, Kaz Hoffman had 8 points, and Chase Staunch finished with 7.

West Middlesex has now won 13 straight games and advance to Conemaugh Township next Wednesday in the second round.

