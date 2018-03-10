William “Bill” Taninecz Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio – William “Bill” Taninecz, 40, of Lordstown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 10, 2018.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., immediately followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 15 at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. Funeral arrangements are being handled by James Funeral Home.

Bill was born in 1977 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He graduated from Lordstown High School in 1996 and was a dedicated employee at Magna Seating Systems in Warren.

Bill was a kind, caring, and accepting person, who was greatly loved by his family and many friends; never missing a family event and always there to help his friends. He was the definition of a good guy, just a solid human being in all aspects of his life and will be deeply missed. Bill was a big kid at heart. He was a fun-loving Furry (a wolf known as Holo Keba) and he adored the Anthrocon events he attended and the friendships he made along the way. He enjoyed spending days working on the many vehicles he owned over the years and nights gaming or hanging with friends watching anime or a wide range of movies. Bill loved animals, especially dogs and he leaves his Siberian husky, Nalla, to be cared for by close friends but longing for her warmhearted companion in Bill.

Bill is survived by his father, Steve (Lori) Taninecz; sister, Roseanna Taninecz; brother, Nathan (April) Taninecz; niece, Grace; nephews, Andrew, Jacob and Nicholas; grandparents, Dean and Dee Ferris and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Carolee Daroux; his infant siblings, Adam and Christen Taninecz and grandparents, Ita and Steve Taninecz.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 66, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444. (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to Bill’s family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



