Willie Lee “Ricky” Carter, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Willie Lee “Ricky” Carter, Sr., 52, of Youngstown, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 10, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Ricky was born April 5, 1965 in Whitesville, North Carolina.

Ricky had worked as an orderly at various nursing homes, was a delivery man for Little Jimmy’s Pizza and also worked as a server at Holiday Inn on Belmont Avenue.

He had been a boxer in his younger years and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching Law and Order and NCIS.

Ricky leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, Connie Huston; his children, Shantel Dodson, Willie Lee Carter, Jr., Sheray Carter, Darel Dodson, Rickcal Carter and Ricky Carter, all of Youngstown; his sisters, Janis Carter of North Carolina, Genis Carter of Fore, Alabama and Patricia Carter Robins of Youngstown; his brother, Richard Carter of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Carter and stepfather, Eddie Langfort and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 12:00 Noon at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Anyone that wishes to attend can wear Steelers to honor him.

