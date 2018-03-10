Zallow named All-American at NCAA Championships

COLLEGE STATION, TX (WKBN)-Youngstown State junior Chad Zallow finished an impressive fifth place in the 60m hurdles finals on Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Texas A&M’s Gilliam Indoor Stadium. For his stellar effort, he will be recognized as a first-team All-American for the second straight year.

Running out of lane one, Zallow ran a time of 7.720 seconds as the top seven finishers all ran under 7.77 seconds. Florida’s Grant Holloway won the title for the second straight year with a time of 7.47 seconds. Finishing second was Nebraska’s Antoine Lloyd (7.60), California’s Ashtyn Davis took third (7.63) and Liberty’s Jovaine Atkinson nipped Zallow to place fourth with an official time of 7.713 seconds after a photo review.

In the final, Zallow had the best start of the group and had the lead at the first hurdle. He finished ahead of Florida State’s Trey Cunningham, Georgia’s Michael Nicholls and LSU’s Damion Thomas in Zallow’s third appearance at the NCAA Indoor meet.

In the semis on Friday Zallow had a time of 7.75 seconds in an extremely fast first heat. Six of the runners from his heat advanced to the finals led by Holloway.

