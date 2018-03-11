Alberta A. Jones Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Alberta A. Jones, 99, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 11, 2018, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Jones was born October 2, 1918, in New Castle, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Benzeick) McCormick.

She was a 1937 graduate of New Castle High School and later completed cosmetology school in Detroit, Michigan.

A homemaker for many years, Alberta previously worked for a short time as a beautician at the former Strouss Department Store in New Castle.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish, New Castle, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers.

Alberta loved to play cards with her friends and was a longtime member of the JFF card club.

She was an exceptional cook and talented baker, particularly known for her specialty pies. Alberta was also an avid reader and accomplished seamstress.

Her husband of nearly 66 years, Thomas H. Jones, whom she married April 8, 1939, passed away January 24, 2005.

Surviving are: a daughter, Barbara L. Ruha, of New Castle; a son, Thomas J. Jones, of North Lima, Ohio; four grandchildren, Gary T. Ruha, Robyn Goodlyn, Amanda Sarver and Danielle Kline and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alberta was preceded in death by a brother, John McCormick and a son-in-law, Gary Ruha.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, in St. Mary Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, PA 16101 with Rev. Zachary Galiyas, parochial vicar, as celebrant.

Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum, St. Mary Cemetery in New Castle.