Barbara Y. Offie Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Barbara Y. Offie of Sharpsville passed away Sunday evening, March 11, 2018, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 86.

Mrs. Offie was born January 8, 1932, in Sharon a daughter of Eva Young.

A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, she graduated from Sharon High School in 1949.

Prior to starting a family, Barb was employed as a teller from 1950 to 1959 for M&M Bank and later McDowell Bank, Sharon.

Barb married Louis Offie on September 7, 1957. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2015.

In the late 1980’s, Barb attended Cheena’s Beauty Academy. Following graduation she owned and operated Thornton Beauty Shop, Sharon.

Fondly referred to as Barbara Ann by her family, she was a compassionate person who loved animals. Barb also enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, the Cleveland Indians and attending her grandchildren’s sports and extracurricular activities.

Surviving are two daughters, Luanne Shernisky, Sharon and Leslie Offie, Youngstown, Ohio; a son, Michael Offie and his wife, Noel, Copley, Ohio; three grandchildren, Louis T. Shernisky and his wife, Rebekah, Terry M. Shernisky and April Shernisky.

In addition to her husband, Barb was preceded in death by her mother.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Animal Appeal, Sharpsville

A private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.