Betsy “Janey” (Mitchell) Achladis Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Betsy “Janey” (Mitchell) Achladis, age 61, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Janey was born November 29, 1956 at North Side Hospital in Youngstown, the daughter of Randall and Beverly (Measmer) Mitchell.

Janey was a 1975 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Afterward, she attended classes at Youngstown State University.

She married her husband of 33 years, Philip, on June 26, 1984 at St. Demetrios Church in Warren.

Janey was an avid Moody Blues fan as well as Chicago and Peter Cetera. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, going to concerts and shopping. She loved all animals; especially her dogs, cats and birds. She enjoyed simply sitting on the porch relaxing and talking with family and friends. She cherished her time in England, Ireland and Scotland and kept contact with all her friends there. This carried over to her love of British television shows especially Eastenders.

She was a “neighborhood mother” to all but the love and pride she had for her son, Matthew had no bounds.

Her passing leaves a void in the hearts of many.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Philip of Austintown; son, Matthew of Austintown; sister, Shelley (Jimmy) Kiriazis of Austintown; sister-in-law, Vicky of Athens, Greece; nephew, James (Sami) Kiriazis of Cortland; nieces, Natalie (Jimmy) Kiriazis-Frohman of Kent and Rachel Kiriazis of Austintown; great-niece, Penelope Kiriazis and nephews, Gus (Stavroula) and Argy (Stephano) Achladis of Athens, Greece.

Janey was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends and family will be received at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Sunday, March 18 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday, March 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betsy’s name to either the Falcon Animal Rescue or West Side Cats.

Funeral arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



