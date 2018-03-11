Betty L. Powell Obituary

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (Formerly Boardman) – Betty L. Powell, 95, formerly of Boardman, passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018 at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Betty was born on November 3, 1922 in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was the daughter of James A. and Ethel I. (Gray) Johnston.

Betty was employed by Ohio Bell and First National Bank but found her greatest enjoyment as a homemaker.

She was a member of Smiths Corner United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter; Susan L. Olmstead of Columbus; her grandchildren, Julie Ann Mettes, Beth Lynn Lewis and Jennifer Leskovac and her great-grandchildren, Spencer, Emily, Carson, Jack and Vivian.

In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her husband, Clarence, whom she married December 20, 1945 and died October 3, 2012; her sisters, Kay Waters and Roberta Groubert; her brother, James H. Johnston and a great-granddaughter, Samantha Leskovac.

Funeral services will be held at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, Thursday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the cemetery until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Assocation in Betty’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.