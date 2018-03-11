Boardman scout gives back to veterans

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The AMVETS in Struthers is benefiting from a Boardman student’s eagle scout project.

Colin Russel, alongside some of his friends, began installing a flag retirement ceremony grounds Saturday.

Russell said there will be a fire pit surrounded by stones, along with a reflection garden.

Russell said he knows a lot of military members and would like to give back to them.

“My grandpa was in the military, a Vietnam veteran. My neighbor was a World War II Veteran — so just a lot of veterans and I thought why not give back to them?”

Russell said the project should be completed in three weeks.