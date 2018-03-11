Boardman scout gives back to veterans

Russell said the project should be completed in three weeks

By Published: Updated:
Colin Russell, The AMVETS in Struthers is benefiting from a Boardman student's eagle scout project.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The AMVETS in Struthers is benefiting from a Boardman student’s eagle scout project.

Colin Russel, alongside some of his friends, began installing a flag retirement ceremony grounds Saturday.

Russell said there will be a fire pit surrounded by stones, along with a reflection garden.

Russell said he knows a lot of military members and would like to give back to them.

“My grandpa was in the military, a Vietnam veteran. My neighbor was a World War II Veteran — so just a lot of veterans and I thought why not give back to them?”

Russell said the project should be completed in three weeks.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s