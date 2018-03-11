Boardman steps into St. Patrick’s Day

This year's Grand Marshall is Pete Gabriel who was instrumental in starting up the parade 40 years ago

Marching bands and floats galore rolled down Market Street for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. Cold temperatures and snow didn't keep people from celebrating.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 40th Annual Mahoning Valley St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off in Boardman.

The theme is this year is 40 years of Irish Pride.

There will be dozens of floats with around 15,000 expected to be in attendance.

There will be trophies for Best of Parade and the Best Irish Theme.

The parade will start off on McClurg Avenue from the Boardman Township Administrative Building.

It will then head down Market Street before finishing at Southing Place.

The parade begins at 1 p.m.

